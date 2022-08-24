Elections May Not Hold In Several North-West States Over Insecurity- Governors To PMB

Nigerian governors are of the opinion that elections may not hold in several north-west states as a result of the prevalent insecurity in the geopolitical zone.

North-west comprises seven states — Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

TheCable understands that the governors shared their perspective with President Muhammadu Buhari in a policy brief.

The brief was part of the political economy situation review sent to the president in July 2022.

The governors asked the president to expedite actions on various promises to address insecurity, according to a copy of the review seen by TheCable.

INSECURITY IN NORTH-WEST

To stem the tide of insecurity, the governors urged the president to take urgent steps to establish military bases in Birnin Gwari, Rijana, Kachia and Mararraban Jos in Kaduna state and Kontagora and Gwada in Niger state.

“Expedite promised the establishment of military bases in Birnin Gwari, Rijana, Kachia and Mararraban Jos in Kaduna State, and Kontagora and Gwada in Niger State,” the review reads.

“Ensure promised simultaneous operations scheduled for July 1 but yet to commence are ordered and complied with IMMEDIATELY.

“Ensure operations prevent Boko Haram terrorists from attacking the Shiroro R2 transmission line (R1 already down and inaccessible), which will throw the entire north-west and Niger into darkness.

“Renewed appeal for a Theatre Command in the north-west along with deployment of MNJTF due to borders with Niger and Benin Republics that are major sources of arms and ammunition.”

IMPLICATION OF TINUBU’S RUNNING MATE

The governors asked Buhari to look into the choice of running mate picked by Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, and its impact on north-west voter turn-out and commitment to the party.

They also called for an assessment of the outcome of the primaries conducted by the ruling party as well as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Last month, Tinubu unveiled Kashim Shettima, former governor of Borno, as his substantive running mate in next year’s election.

While many APC leaders commended the choice of Shettima, other stakeholders, including some Christian leaders, expressed displeasure at the Muslim-Muslim ticket.



