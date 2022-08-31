Energy Transition Plan: Osinbajo Leads FG Delegation To USA

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is leading the federal government delegation to Washington DC, USA for Energy Transition Plan, he will meet his USA counterpart, Vice President Kamala Harris in the White House, the President of World Bank Group, and other US top government leaders and Private sector interests

“Leaving Nigeria this morning to lead a Federal Government delegation to Washington DC to pitch Nigeria’s #EnergyTransition Plan. I will be meeting leadership of the US Government, leadership of the World Bank and private sector players.”~ Osinbajo

https://twitter.com/ProfOsinbajo/status/1564770250431905793?t=7q2ddJ7McyTR1W6GfFVnpw&s=19

“VP Osinbajo leaves Abuja today leading FG delegation to Washington DC pitching recently launched Energy Transition Plan. He will be meeting American VP Harris in the White House, World Bank Group President, other top US govt leaders & private sector interests”~ Mr Laolu Akande, SSA on Media and Publicity.

https://twitter.com/akandeoj/status/1564762463664472073?t=6f-8dZN_1M3Usu26aBgRYA&s=19

