Today August 28, 2022, I officially donate my personal residence at Independence Layout Enugu to Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign. Official opening of the office will take place within the next few weeks.
https://twitter.com/DrNwoye/status/1563893225307443202?t=RwnOfXuyc19ojQQp__Pb4g&s=19
Enugu Man, Ben Nwoye Donates His Personal Residence To Tinubu/Shettima Campaign
