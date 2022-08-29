Enugu Man, Ben Nwoye Donates His Personal Residence To Tinubu/Shettima Campaign

Today August 28, 2022, I officially donate my personal residence at Independence Layout Enugu to Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign. Official opening of the office will take place within the next few weeks.
