EPL: You Are Next Thierry Henry, – Cristiano Ronaldo – Guardiola Hails Haaland

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has hailed striker, Erling Haaland, branding him as the next Thierry Henry or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Guardiola said this while reacting to Haaland’s display in Man City’s Premier League 2-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday.

Haaland, who joined Man City from Dortmund this summer, scored two goals to give the Premier League champions all three points against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola told Sky Sports: “We did not have any doubt that a guy who has scored goals since he was born, that he would score goals here.

“Kyle Walker was amazing today, I want to make a compliment for him but all of them. Everyone was really good.

“Haaland gives us his qualities. We aren’t going to change much. We will adapt, we know we’ve a threat there.

“He’s an incredible deep runner and finisher. He’s adapting perfectly in the way we want to play. We are going to find him more and more and hopefully, we can give him the opportunity to score more goals.

“Of course, he has talent, but one week ago [against Liverpool], when he missed the chance, he had people say he was a failure and that he would not adapt to the Premier League and everyone laughed at him. Now he’s going [to be the next] Thierry Henry or Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Takes time. It’s the first Premier League game, he has a long career. When he’s going to retire, hopefully, stay many years here, we’ll analyse what he has become.”

