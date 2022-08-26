Europa League Group Stage Draw Released

The 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League group stage draw has been released.
The Europa League draw was conducted in Istanbul, Turkey.
The draw, streamed on the UEFA website, was released on Friday.
See full fixtures below:
Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, FK Bodø/Glimt, Zurich
Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahçe, AEK Larnaca
Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK
Group D: Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, St Gilloise
Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol, Omonoia
Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm
Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes
Group H: Crvena zvezda, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor
