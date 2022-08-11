Europe Is Not Easy — Nigerian Lady Reveals The Kind Of Job She Does (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IldSV05dn8g

Europe Is Not Easy — Nigerian Lady Reveals The Kind Of Job She Does To Survive (Photo, Video)

A Nigerian lady has admitted that surviving in Europe isn’t easy as she reveals how she works in a farm to make ends meet, IGBERETV reports.

In the video she shared, she could be seen packing hay with her hands.

The lady who shared the video to tell Nigerians that Europe is not hussle-free claimed that she wouldn’t do the job she currently does for survival in Europe, if she lived in Nigeria.



https://www.instagram.com/p/ChF_wamrBY2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

