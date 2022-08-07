Even Tinubu Go Vote Obi, Atiku Just Dey Cry, OBI Supporters Chant On The Street

I can’t wait for the campaign proper to start . Nigerians will experience the kinda campaign they have never seen before .
We will turn campaign to carnival.
Everyday will be Campaign for Peter Obi .
Watch the video here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=am227n47B00
