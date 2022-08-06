Everton Vs Chelsea 0 – 1 – (Live)

Chelsea travels to Everton on Saturday in what is the Lost to MLS Clubs in the Preseason Cup. We kid, we kid. It was just more noticeable and memorable because Chelsea lost to expansion side FC Charlotte on the same night that Minnesota United bested Everton. Suboptimal results yes, but time to put stock into preseason exhibition results is, well, never. Anyway, the new season is upon us, with Chelsea kicking things off at Everton!

And it begins one week earlier than usual due to the World Cup having to be moved to an unnatural time on the calendar. So let’s take a look at who Thomas Tuchel could select in his first team, as he takes on the man who preceded him at the Chelsea manager position, Frank Lampard.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related