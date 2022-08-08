Ex Beauty Queen Calls For Political Inclusion Of Women, Youths (Photos)

Ex Beauty Queen Speaks On Political Inclusion of Women, Youths at Int’l Women Power Conference 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ytMchD_lpU

The founder Motivating African Youth Initiative, Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri has hosted and moderated a panel discussion at the just concluded International Women Power Conference Africa 2022.

The panel had as members, former member House of Representatives from Abia State, Nnenna Ukeje, the Founder When in Need Foundation { WIN FOUNDATION} Chief Chetachi Nwoga- Ecton, Amb. DR. Utchay Odims, Amb Dr. Becky Ogonnaya (JP), Vice President of the Management Dev. Institute Students Union Of The Gambia, AMb. Fanta Ceesay and, Obiageli Comfort Ezigbo Ubah PhD.

The discussion centered on inclusion of women and youths as well as efforts to enhance the welfare of women in Nigeria.

Ogenna a Pan African Patriotic Youth and Leading Woman advocate was also honoured in the category of 20 Young female voices in Africa.

The young giant in youth advocacy whose height is yet to be determined also made the nomination list for Igbere TV Leadership Excellence award along with Dr. Ahmad Isah, Aisha Yesufu and Harrison Gwamnishu.

Also recognized at the conference are the First Lady of Oyo State, Tamunominini Makinde, her Akwa Ibom counterpart, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, the First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, and wife of Sokoto state Governor, Maryam Mairo Aminu who all bagged Governor’s Wife Impact and Compassionate Award.

The 2022 International Women Power Conference Africa had as the theme, “Revisiting Global Agenda For Gender Equality 1995”.

Other dignitaries who graced the event include, HRM (Dr) Eze Martin C. Amaku Ikeduru, Chief Elisha Buba Yero ( Wakilin Kpop Ham ) Designated Ambassador of Kpop Ham. Ham Land, Ambassador Kate Igbokwe.

The conference was organised by the President & Founder Nigeria Goodwill Ambassodor Awards, African CEO Merit Award and African Leading Women Conference & Awards, Amb. Chris Odey.

He presented 50 widows with 2 Bags of rice with 50k naira cash during the conference session as his own little way of supporting them this hard time

The conference had two sessions, morning session was for lecture and panel sessions moderated by Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri while the evening was for the Awards ceremony.

The Africa’s Leading Women magazine was also launched.



https://www.legit.ng/politics/1484541-inclusion-women-youths-top-agenda-international-women-power-conference-2022/

