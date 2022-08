DSS DISMISSES NEWS ON FCT RED ALERT as FAKE

…ADVISE RESIDENTS TO REMAIN CALM

The Department of State Services, DSS through its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya has debunked reports going round that it puts residents in the nation’s capital on security red alert on certain areaS in the FCT.

Dr Afunanya said this is fake news and Residents of the FCT should not react.to it.

The DSS spokesman debukes the report late monday night on its official media platform.

