Fake Soldier Arrested With N720,000 In Niger State

A Fake Soldier has been arrested with military camouflage and cash of N720,000, after being nabbed at Ibeto area of Nasko, Magama Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in Niger state, Wasiu Abiodun said in a statement on Wednesday August 10, that a Mercedes Benz with Reg. No. BDG 300 TA, one NDA emblem, one military camouflage jungle hat, one military vest with a belt, one military face mask, two ropes and three sim cards of different network providers were recovered from the suspect identified as Aliyu Umar.

Wasiu said the suspect who has been on the Command’s watch list, could not give a satisfactory account of himself after claiming to be a car dealer and farmer. He also reportedly said that the cash in his possession was meant to purchase a vehicle.

The Police Spokesperson also disclosed that the 35-year-old suspect had dumped a Honda Accord vehicle with Reg.No. RBC 143 FF at Maje along Kotangora road in 2020 to evade arrest for a similar offence.

The Statement Read;

“On receipt of this information, Police operatives attached to Nasko Division mobilized to the area and arrested one Aliyu Umar aged 35yrs ‘m’ of Wawu-Garin Warra, Ngaski LGA of Kebbi State.

“During interrogation, he denied being a military officer, but claimed that the accoutrements belong to his brother who is a soldier is serving at Warri.”

The Case is still under investigation, and Umar will be arraigned in court for prosecution immediately after the conclusion of the probe.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/8/fake-soldier-arrested-with-n720000-in-niger-state.html

