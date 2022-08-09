Family Robbed At Gunpoint In Bayelsa (Graphic Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Nigerian Man Identified as David Tumola Olali has condemned the state of insecurity in Bayelsa after robbers attacked him and his family, injuring his wife, NaijaCover Reports.

According To Olali, The incident happened at Samphino Road in Yenagoa on Monday Night, As Sighted By NaijaCover On August 8, 2022.

“No Good SECURITY in Bayelsa State. I was Robbed at a Gun point few minutes ago at Samphino Road kpnasia with my family, Dey took Three of our phones and our ATM, they even injured my woman with their Gun,” He Wrote.

“The Government of the they should take this security issue very seriousl. God what a state is this. This night is my first time to visit hospital, Thank you Jesus for saving our lives from Keke Thieves.” he added.

See Graphic Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

