Father Kills His 2 Children With Stones & Sticks In Adamawa (Video, Graphic Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2goEyNy35Y

The Adamawa State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly murdering two of his children.

It was gathered that the children who were aged 3 years and 5 years were killed by their father in Himikidu community, Michika Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Elisha Tari who is a resident of Himikidu, Michika Local Government Area, was said to have killed the victims with stones and sticks which he had used in hitting them on their heads severally.

The ugly development was disclosed in a statement that was released by the spokesperson of the state police command, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje.

He added:

“The incident was reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Michika by the grandfather of the victims.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim’s mother got separated from the suspect Two (2) months ago after they had a misunderstanding.

“The suspect was arrested while trying to escape to Cameroon Republic, and is currently in Police custody undergoing interrogation to ascertain the reason behind the murder of his own biological children.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP SK Akande who expressed his sadness over the in-human act however, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police CID to take over investigation and ensure prosecution of the suspect to serve as deterrant to others.

“The CP equally calls on members of the public to always report to the police all act of criminality within their locals.”



Source: https://salemgists.com/police-arrest-a-man-for-killing-his-two-children-with-stones-and-sticks-in-adamawa-graphic-photo/

A 25-year-old man, Elisha Tari, who was arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command for k!lling two of his children has given reasons for committing the dastard act.

Tari who is an indigene of Himike village in Michika Local Government Area, was arrested last Thursday, August 18, for stoning two of his children (3 and 5 years old respectively) to d€ath.

On Monday, August 22, Tari was paraded before newsmen. While fielding questions, the accused who is a traditional musician confessed to brutally murdering his victims.

“I smoke indian hemp, drink alcohol and inhale snuff. I do not in any way take tramol or any other hard drugs.” he said

TarI stated that his wife and the mother of the deceased children left her matrimonial home over 2 months ago, and that all efforts to make her return proved abortive.

According to him, he went to his in-laws on several occasions to persuade their daughter to return home, but his in-laws denied him access to his wife and instead kept on deceiving him.

He said the deceased children came to meet him on that fateful day while he was cooking and he asked them “When is your mother returning back home?”

He said that he also asked them to say “God” but instead, they said ‘fire and kept saying fire, fire, instead of God.’

“I became irritated and provoked by their action as a result which I picked up stones and hit them on their heads to d€ath” Tari said

He claimed he has a psychological problem, and was once tied with chains because of a mental disorder.



https://fb.watch/f4kBP6f4n4/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related