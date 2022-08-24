Fetish Items Discovered In A Lady’s Room In Uyo (Photos)

Some fetish items were discovered in the apartment of a yet-to-be-identified lady in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022.

GRASSROOT REPORTERS gathered that the items comprising a wooden skull, photos of different people, red cloths, bunch of keys binded together and other fetish items were discovered in the lady’s room at Atan Street off Akwa Efak by former Clock 9 Lounge, Uyo.

A source told GRASSROOT REPORTERS that the items were discovered by the landlord of the apartment after the lady failed to pay her rent and was taken to court.

The court granted the landlord’s prayers to forcefully evict the lady from the house and detailed court officials to effect the judgment.

Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2022/08/photos-diabolic-items-discovered-in-ladies-room-in-uyo.html

