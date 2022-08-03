FG Approves ₦1.4 Billion To Buy 10 Vehicles For Niger – David Hundeyin

David Hundeyin Tweets
I’m going to put this on Twitter because @WestAfricaWeek is a long-read platform that doesn’t do breaking news, and this needs to be out there.
I’ve got hold of a budget office document showing @MBuhari approving N1.4 billion to buy vehicles for the government of Niger Republic. https:///GDVx50cOJ0
I went ahead to confirm the account details provided in the document and sure enough it checks out.
Why is @MBuhari’s government purchasing vehicles for a foreign government? Is this an extension of the same nonsensical decision-making that saw it prioritise a railway to Maradi? https:///kQJORSSHRx
“President” @MBuhari over to you please.
Kindly explain why you are expending scarce Nigerian public sector resources on your Nigerièn cousins, and in such a brazen manner that you dare to let it appear on official Budget Office documentation.
Nigeria is waiting.
https://twitter.com/DavidHundeyin/status/1554575730650013697?s=20&t=z-L2EoqXpyqX-Q-yjNzpOQ