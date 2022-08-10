FIRS Director, Mohammadu Kudu Lawal, Shot Dead

A Director with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Alhaji Mohammadu Kudu Lawal has been shot dead by suspected unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that Lawal was shot dead on his way to Abuja, the federal capital territory (FCT) on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

The FIRS Director was shot dead while another staff of FIRS who was travelling with him sustained injuries as a result of the attack that happened in Saminaka village of Lapai Local Government Area (LGA) in Niger State.

It was gathered that Lawal, an indigene of Lafiagi in Kwara State, ran into the unknown gunmen who rained bullets on the Hilux vehicle he was travelling in.

FIRS authorities have confirmed the incident.



https://guardian.ng/news/firs-director-shot-dead/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related