Fisayo Fosudo Interviews Arun Maini (MrWhoseTheBoss), UK’s Biggest Tech Youtuber

Since he posted his first YouTube video 11 years ago, Mrwhosetheboss (Arun Maini) has gained over 16 million subscribers and a whopping 3.9 billion views across two YouTube channels.

On The Leaderboard with Fisayo Fosudo, Nigeria’s biggest tech YouTuber, he shares what it’s like to build the most subscribed tech channel in the UK, and one of the biggest in the world.

He details his growth journey, from starting out with daily video uploads to his current approach to video-making and editing, and shares how he learnt to value smart work over hard work.

He also harps on the importance of prioritizing mental health and fitness, and how he’s creating structure around his creative process to foster productivity and prevent burnout, especially in such a dynamic and fast-paced industry like tech.

Along with iconic tech YouTuber, MKBHD, Mrwhosetheboss recently weighed in on the long-standing iPhone vs Android debate. He shares why he switched to iOS after being a lifelong Android user, and it’s not for the reasons you might think.

As short-form content and the rise of TikTok are changing the style and format of content that audiences prefer, Mrwhosetheboss also shares what he thinks that might do to long-form content, and how he’s adapting to the changing demands.

He’s currently on a 3-month fitness journey, on a routine which makes working on a seat a luxury, and he’ll be sharing the improvements he’s made with his subscribers at the end of the period.

