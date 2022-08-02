Five Killed As Cement-Laden Truck Rams Into Vehicle In Cross River (Graphic Pics)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Five People have been confirmed dead after a truck fully loaded with cement crashed into a Toyota Picnic van in Cross River State, NaijaCover Reports.

The Accident occurred at Ibiae in Biase Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday morning, As Sighted By NaijaCover On August 2nd, 2022.

The Driver Identified as Bassey Loways and passengers were said to come from Ekori in Yakurr where the bus loaded.

The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Abdullahi Hassan, confirmed the crash on Tuesday in Calabar.

“We are aware of the crash; our people went there to do rescue. Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of the crash. Seven people were involved,” he said.

The Sector Commander said that the accident involved a truck with registration number FST 135 XW, loaded with cement and a Toyota picnic van.

“Five Persons lost their lives,” he added.

