Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a severe and prolonged illness,” the Central Clinical Hospital reported.

Gorbachev facilitated the reunification of Eastern and Western Germany.

The last president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, died at the age of 92 after a long illness, the Central Clinical Hospital reported.

The ex-president of the USSR turned 91 this year.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related