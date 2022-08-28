https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Jab-THSSM0

Four Nigerians Arrested For Fighting Police Officers In Lagos (Photos, Video)

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested four persons seen in a viral video fighting a team of police officers, IGBERETV reports.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Saturday, August 27, said the suspects are two men and two women.

According to him, “No conclusions drawn yet. Both sides have video recordings, which will all be reviewed. All occupants of the car are currently at the station. They are: Ehis Tito Odigie ‘m’ aged 33, self acclaimed music producer; Oyedeji Motunrayo ‘f’ aged 26, corps member; Miracle Onukuoforobi ‘f’ aged 27, undergraduate at Igbinedion University; and Bolade Richard ‘m’ aged 31, corps member.

The police officers too are undergoing questioning. Investigation is ongoing. One thing remains sure: everyone, police inclusive, found culpable will face the law!”

Although it’s unclear what transpired, in the video, the suspects were seen resisting arrest as they fight and exchange words with the officers.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Chxs_17rtY3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

