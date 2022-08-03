https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxAxtOMNR9c

Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: ‘We Barely Had Food For Over 3 Months, No Medication’

—Freed Nigerian University Lecturer Recounts Ordeal In Terrorists’ Den

This brought the total number of victims that had regained their freedom to 27, which means about 35 people are still in the custody of the terrorists.

Mustapha Umar Imam, a lecturer at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, who has just been released by terrorists after four months in captivity, has narrated his ordeal at the hands of the assailants who attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train in March.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that terrorists who attacked a Kaduna-bound train on March 28, 2022, have released Dr. Mustapha Umar Imam, and four more kidnap victims.

This brought the total number of victims that had regained their freedom to 27, which means about 35 people are still in the custody of the terrorists.

In videos obtained by SaharaReporters, Mustapha described his four months with the terrorists as terrible, saying he would never allow his enemy to experience the same.

He said, “My experience is really terrible. I have shed tears of joy that I am going to be united with my family very soon. The experience I have been through in the last four months is not something I can even allow my enemy to go through.”

He further mentioned that the hostages barely ate during the time they were at the terrorists’ den. “There was barely food for people to eat,” he said.

He continued: “We were hungry for the first three and a half months. For the first three and a half months, we were very-very hungry. And if I say very hungry, it is just an understatement, there were days we just ate once. Just imagine a child that is barely one-year-old feeding once a day.

“When you talk about medication, I was literally the medical doctor in the camp, I was treating the captives and as well as the bandits, Boko-Haram members. There was no medication. We heard on the radio somebody was claiming he would bring medication whenever it was needed. There was no medication. There was a day when a particular lady had malaria which could be treated with N1,000 but this lady literally was going into a coma because there was no medication for her malaria.

“I personally did not experience any molestation but some women on camp claimed that there were attempted molestations.”

He urged the Nigerian Government to do whatever was necessary to rescue other hostages from captivity because “these people are in very terrible situations”.

“They are very hungry,” he added.

https://saharareporters.com/articles/abuja-kaduna-train-attack-we-barely-had-food-over-3-months-no-medication-freed-nigerian?s=08

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related