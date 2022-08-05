Fresh Nigerian Army Recruit Resigns After Being Posted To Maiduguri (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Fresh Nigerian Army recruit resigns after being posted to Maiduguri, Borno State

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PvILFhFFaeA

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg3iRldMC-Q/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: