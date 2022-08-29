‘Gardening On My Balcony – Tomatoes, Pepper, Groundnut, Ugu, Snail & Catfish’ (Pics)

I recently rented a new apartment and part of my goals is to have a fish pond at the back balcony, grow some crops there, and also have a small snailery there as well.
It’s a pretty small place, so I would need to make use of the space as judiciously as possible in order to ensure that I am able to achieve all that I have planned out for the space.
Over the next few months, I will be sharing my progress on the mobile pond, as well as the progress of my mini farm.
Endeavour to follow the thread, comment and stay tuned for more updates.