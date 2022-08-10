Gbadegbo Vivour Rhodes Wins Lagos LP Guber Candidate Ticket

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, a former senatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been declared the winner of the Labour Party (LP) governorship primary for Lagos.

Rhodes-Vivour was declared winner of the LP substitution primary, which took place at Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday.

He polled 111 votes to defeat Moshood Salvador, a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 102 votes.

https://www.thecable.ng/just-in-gbadebo-rhodes-vivour-elected-lagos-lp-guber-candidate/amp

