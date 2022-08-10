Ghanaian President Debunks Story Of Him Asking Tinubu To Endorse Peter Obi

Nana Akufo-Addo @NAkufoAddo

My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health”.

This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.

I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.



https://twitter.com/NAkufoAddo/status/1557035712960233472

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related