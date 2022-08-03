Girl Picked From The Slum Of Makoko To A School In Abuja At ₦1M Fee Annually (Pix)

Story of a little girl picked from the slum of Makoko to a school in Abuja with an annual fee of ₦1M

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSJOFv5e9ug

A Nigerian man has shared a beautiful experience with a girl whose life changed after he took her out of Makoko, Lagos.

@Otto_Orondaam revealed that he met the little girl in Makoko over 10 years ago, before taking her out of the Lagos community where it is believed a “girl shouldn’t go to school”, to an Abuja school with annual school fees of N1m.

He added that though issues from home affected the girl in her scholarship exam which she failed at first sitting, she rose above that to become a top student in her school.



