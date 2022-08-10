Girls That Date Cute Guys, How Do You Cope? (Photos)

Good evening everyone , so I came across a particular status post on my WhatsApp, which made me to explore more thinking and I arrive at this particular question: [/b]girls that date cute guys, how do you cope?[b].

Cuz I understand everyone has sight for something good, and we all desire and always want it to belong to us. Which makes the competition very high etc sha.. even with the high competition, I don’t I have seen anyone in their right sense ever desired something that’s bad or poor? We all want the best, either in human, finances, career and etc.. Gbogbo wa la Mon ikan to da, gbo gbo wa la de n Fe.

So at the verge of realising this point, I became troubled a little, that what if the guy I later choose to go with is cute and girls are all over him? How do I cope, what are the things I need to understand to make my relationship with him last and many more guidance sha. So I deem it fit to open a thread on it, to learn from relationship gurus .

Cuz I can remember well, I have an elder brother who is dark and very cute, and I know how girls throw themselves over him etc .. infact, girls wey even dey serious relationships o .. wey old pass him self.. like girls that some have even done introduction o, o deep . Pls share your thoughts.

