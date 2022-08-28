God Has Given Me 2-Year Victory Over Porn And Masturbation Addiction – Iamphenomenal

Victorious testimony of a Nairalander in his mid-twenties…

It has now been two years since I bid an eternal farewell to pornography and masturbation. It was a very serious battle but here I am, celebrating my victory. I also made a post last year when I celebrated my one-year victory

https://www.nairaland.com/6751753/celebrating-one-year-victory-over-masturbation

This testimony is not to debate whether the addiction is bad or not. That is for you to decide, especially if you’re struggling with it. So, this testimony is much about celebration, recognition and appreciation, and probably motivation for anyone inspired by this remarkable feat

To avoid a voluminous write-up, I would not include here my life story, progress, challenges, the ups and downs, and the benefits. You can find everything in our Nairaland Community

https://www.nairaland.com/5223408/masturbation-quitting-challenge-thread

It’s very important to note that I also took it the hard mode by deliberately staying off sex, so in these two years, I’ve not had sex, viewed porn in any form or masturbated. I avoided a relationship and also declined sexual proposals. It’s been total celibacy. The technical term is Semen Retention. Of course there were girls available, but I was fully determined in my heart to avoid anything related to sex or indecency. What fueled this mission was the desire for a reunion with God, and the path of self-discipline and self-discovery

This was totally impossible owing to the level of my addiction, but I really discovered that “impossibility is a mere illusion created by – and only exists in – the human mind”

In our Nairaland NoFap community https://www.nairaland.com/5223408/masturbation-quitting-challenge-thread , I got the opportunity to serve as the President, for which I am extremely grateful. A former PMO (Porn and Masturbation) addict leading an anti-PMO movement – I would vehemently argue this could ever be possible, given a few years ago

I’ve had a wonderful run, and it’s never been by my strength alone. I must give reference to everyone that participated, directly or indirectly, in this achievement

Credits:

– God Almighty my Redeemer and supplier of strength

– Members of my lovely community Masturbation Quitting Challenge Thread

https://www.nairaland.com/5223408/masturbation-quitting-challenge-thread

along with my winning brothers like Seas, CR777, challengemaster, FunNoStrings, Onelove508, can’t mention y’all

– The Redpill Community

– Global NoFap Community – Reddit, Fight The New Drug, YouTube NoFap channels

– YouVersion Bible Community

– Apps – Reboot, Iron Will, StopM

– Joseph Okechukwu YouTube

– Brian Tracy’s No Excuses: The Power of Self-discipline

– Righteousness2 : Sir, I did it again. I made it!

– Honourable Nairaland Moderators – Mynd44, Seun, lalasticlala et al

Dedication

I dedicate this phenomenal achievement to all Nairalanders. You are a set of intelligent, funny and wonderful people who made ₦airaland Forum an interesting place to be. Keep up the good work!

Closing remarks

God bless you, all readers. The grace of God abides with everyone that has taken part in this achievement, those who will be motivated by it, and those who will join me to celebrate this victory. I assure you, whatever addiction you struggle with, total victory is possible if you are willing to fight for your freedom and pay the price

Much Love,

Long live Nairaland Forum

Long live NoFap™

From the President,

Nairaland NoFap Community™

