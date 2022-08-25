Goodluck Jonathan Visits President Yoweri Museveni Of Uganda (Photos)

@President Yoweri Museveni
I met with H.E Goodluck Jonathan who is in the country for the second graduation ceremony of Cavendish University. He called on me at State House Entebbe and we discussed a wide range of issues.
