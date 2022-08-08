Governor Sanwo-Olu Inspects The Lagos Red Line Rail Project (Videos & Pics)

Jubril A. Gawat @Mr_JAGs

FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu on a Tour of the Lagos RED LINE Rail Project which kicked off on the 15th of April 2021…. The Tour Starts with the Agege Station, the Station shares the same alignment with the Babatunde Fashola Station built by the FG.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqWhT3TDTO0

These buildings were built by the Lagos State Government for the Nigerian Railway Corporation Workers, Lagos Govt had to demolish their Staff Quarters to build the Ikeja Station, Now they have their quarters back & finer. The Lagos AUDACITY.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gAAOuwUpPHo

We arrived at the ONGOING, Massive Ikeja Train Station, This will be our own Signature Train Station for the RED LINE Rail Project. It’s exactly beside the Ikeja Bus Station when driving towards the Local Airport. Project started by Governor @jidesanwoolu last year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJdP4WkPj6g

THE IKEJA TRAIN STATION: This is what the Ikeja Train Station will look like after completion, This Iconic Station will be the Main Station for the RED LINE Rail Project. A Lagos State Government Protect. This is different from the Blue Line. (See pictures below)

The Mushin Train Station …. The Construction of the Mushin Train Station is almost done, A lot of clearing has been done here, compensations paid .. Work Moving Smoothly with the vehicular overpass ongoing too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlpO1p0YVN8

MUSHIN: The ONGOING Construction of the Vehicular Overpass at Ogunmokun Street, This Overpass would drop into Agege Motor Road from Mushin and also to Ikorodu road (Onipanu) on the other side.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mS4KN72SIlo

INTERLUDE: Sanwo-Olu babes in the building …. in Mushin.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8pyyuHV3Dg

Governor @jidesanwoolu in Mushin LGA today.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5RsbCvOM-g



https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1556240741869010945

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related