Groom And Five Others Found Dead After Traditional Wedding In Enugu Community

A Groom, Obinna Dike, and five others including relatives and friends were found dead in Akutara Village, Adani community, Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu state.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, August 28, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Ammani has ordered full-scale investigation into the incident.

According to the PPRO, the victims attended Obinna’s traditional wedding ceremony in Obollor-Eke in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday, August 26, and continued with the celebration when they returned to Adani.

The Following morning, Saturday, August 27, they were all found unconscious in a room with foamy discharge from their mouths.

The Victims were rushed to a hospital where six were confirmed dead while eight others are responding to treatment.

“Following the receipt of a report alleging the Sudden and Unnatural Death (SUD) of six (6) persons and the hospitalization of eight others, at Akutara Village in Adani Community of Uzo-Uwani LGA, on 27/08/2022 at about 0930hrs, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, fdc, has ordered the State CID Enugu to launch a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death and hospitalization of the victims,” the statement Read.

“He commiserates with the families and friends of the deceased, while calling on residents of the community to maintain peace and support the Police with necessary information in the investigation.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation reveals that one of the confirmed deceased victims, Obinna Dike aged 31, attended his own traditional marriage ceremony at Obollor-Eke in Udenu LGA on 26/08/2022, with his relatives and other victims of the incident. They thereafter went back home and continued with the celebration.

“However, the following morning, none of them came out of the room where they slept, causing the door to be forced opened, with all of them in the room found to be unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths.

“They were immediately moved to the hospital, where six (6) of them were confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while the others are responding to treatment. Further development will be communicated.”

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/8/groom-and-five-others-found-dead-after-traditional-wedding-in-enugu-community-2.html

