Gunmen Attack Isaac Fayose, Vehicle Destroyed (Pictures)

Gunmen attack Fayose, vehicle destroyed (pictures)

Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, has escaped a kidnap attempt in Gbongan town in Osun State.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that sharing pictures of a damaged vehicle on his known Facebook page on Monday, Fayose claimed that[b]“many (people) were kidnapped”[/b] and that the kidnappers are heading to Lagos State.

He also stated that the worsening insecurity in Nigeria is why he would not vote for either Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress, APC) or Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) in the coming presidential election in 2023, accusing both men of helping President Muhammadu Buhari to power (in 2015).

Details of the purported attack are not yet clear.

“Thank God for life!!! No life was lost …. Many were kidnapped.

“Kidnappers in Gbogan area of Oyo state [sic] coming to Lagos.

“No security in Nigeria at all.

“This is why I won’t vote Tinubu and Atiku. They changed Goodluck (Jonathan) to Buhari,”Fayose wrote.

Meanwhile, Yemisi Opalola, the Police Spokesperson in Osun State, could not be reached for comments about the alleged attack.



