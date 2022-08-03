Gunmen Kidnap Hon. Benson Nwawulu, Former Anambra Lawmaker (Photos)

Gunmen have abducted a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Benson Nwawulu.

It was gathered that Nwawulu, a two-term lawmaker representing Ogbaru Constituency 1 in the state assembly was abducted in his house in Ogbaru, on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

A source who confirmed the abduction to journalists in Awka, on Wednesday August 3, said that the former lawmaker’s son has reached out to some current members of the state assembly who were Nwawulu’s colleagues, for funds.

Confirming the incident to Nigerian Tribune, spokesperson for the State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that efforts are at an advanced stage to rescue him.

“Yes, he was kidnapped on Sunday, and we are working to release him. He will be rescued soon because we are on their trail, and efforts are on top gear, and soon he will be rescued.” he added.



Source: https://tribuneonlineng.com/gunmen-abduct-former-anambra-lawmaker/

