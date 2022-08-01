Gunmen Kidnap Locals And Throw Them Off A Bridge In Anambra (Photo)

Gunmen abducted some people in Anambra state and proceeded to throw them off a bridge, leaving them to land on the cemented base of a drainage channel.

The Incident Happened over the weekend in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of the State.

The Victims were said to have been abducted along Nnobi—Nnewi Road and taken to Alor where they were thrown from a bridge top along the Obiaja River.

A Video from the scene is going viral online. It shows one of the abductees narrating his experience, while being interviewed by some men of Tiger Squad local vigilante, Alor.

One of the victims, who introduced himself as Benjamin Okafor, said he was driving in his Toyota Camry car to his hometown, Amichi, in Nnewi South Local Government Area, with one other person, before he was abducted at about 9pm.

They Were then thrown out from the top of the bridge after a while.

The Video also shows the second victim lying motionless in the drainage system, with injuries all over his body.

The Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident and revealed that the victim has been rescued and the body of the deceased was deposited in a mortuary.

“The man was rescued and he is currently receiving treatment in the hospital. He was later identified and united with the family members. Meanwhile, the second victim has been taken to the morgue and investigation has since commenced please,” he said.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/8/gunmen-abduct-locals-and-throw-them-off-a-bridge-in-anambra.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related