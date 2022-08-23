Gunmen Kill 16 HOUR Hotel Owner, Kayode Akinyemi In Ilorin, Kidnap Friend (Pix)

A Group of Gunmen, on Sunday, invaded a hotel named 16 HOUR hotel in the Alomilaya area of Ganmo, via Ilorin, Kwara State, killing the 45-year-old owner named Kayode Akinyemi.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Okasanmi Ajayi in Ilorin on Monday, the manager of the hotel, named Emmanuel Olushila Ojo ‘m’ was seriously injured during the suspected assassination attack and presently receiving treatment at the general hospital in Ilorin.

The spokesman said one of the friends of the owner of the hotel, one Ori ‘m’ who was with him during the incident was abducted.

The Command’s Tactical teams in conjunction with vigilantes and hunters have since been mobilized to the scene to comb the surrounding bushes for possible rescue of the victim and arrest of the hoodlums.

The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the general hospital mortuary for autopsy, he added.

The state Commissioner of Police Tuesday Assayomo has declared a total lockdown of the area and a result-oriented manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous act.

He Vowed that criminals will be apprehended and dealt with, as stringent security action has already been put in place to checkmate the activities of the criminal elements in the state.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/08/22/gunmen-kill-hotel-owner-kidnap-friend-in-ilorin/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related