Gunmen Kill 3, Kidnap Many Others In Taraba (Photo)

Gunmen attacked Bali Town, The headquarters of Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State, killed three persons and abducted many others.

The Attackers who rode on motorcycles attacked and killed a personnel of Taraba Marshall identified as Mr Clifford lackson, at a checkpoint near General Hospital on Sunday, August 7, before proceeding to individual houses to kill and abduct people.

Confirming the incident, Tiv central leader and Chief of Tiv in Bali, Zaki David Gbaa (Ter Tiv Bali II) told Tribune Online that two of his subjects were killed and scores, mostly women were abducted in the attack.

“The attackers invaded the town at about 11: pm. Two of my subjects were killed in the attack, and two others who were badly injured are receiving treatment in the hospital. Many people especially women were abducted. It’s a terrible situation and I want to call on the government and security agencies to sit up and ensure the protection of the lives and property of citizens,” he said.

“For over four hours, the bandits held the town shooting sporadically and there was no response from security agencies. People are losing hope in the government’s ability to protect them and I think the bandits are not more than our security agencies,”

The attack came barely three days after bandits blocked the Mutum-Biyu- Garba Chede road, killing a driver and abducting passengers in the neighbouring Gassol Local Government area of the State.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/8/gunmen-kill-three-abduct-many-others-in-taraba.html

