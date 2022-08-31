Hack Alert! If You Are Making Use Of Facebook Lite, Read This

Warning to Facebook Lite Users.

I want to post this to spoil the bad market of Scammers and Yahoo Fraudsters who hijack people’s Facebook accounts

The screenshots were personally made by me from my account and it was what I experienced this morning.

There seems to be a Háck or bug going on right now and i felt you all should know.

While using your Facebook Lite app, and suddenly you see a popup message that suddenly appears over the app and says “Update your app” You are using an unsupported version of Facebook Lite and a blue button that says “Upgrade Now”….PLEASE DO NOT CLICK ON IT OR TRY TO DOWNLOAD ANY FILE THAT COMES FROM IT.

It looks so real because you’ll see it clearly written that it comes from “Meta” from Facebook but It is a malware (virus) and downloading or trying to update using that prompt means you will lose total access and control of your account.

I saw it and simply used my intuition to rather go directly to the Google Playstore to update the Lite App and after doing that, it was still showing and wouldn’t let me make use of Facebook.

What should you do when it happens?

Simply uninstall the Facebook Lite application from your device for the moment and switch to the main Facebook app.

It seems it is only Facebook Lite that the malware is targeting for now.

Don’t fall victim!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related