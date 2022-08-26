Have You Ever Been Shouted At By A Subordinate At Work Before?

Today while correcting a subordinate at work on what she did wrong, she shouted at me out of blues in front of other staff members claiming that I was shouting at her, while all I did was point out what she did wrong……A few minutes later she’s already at HR accusing me of repeatedly shouting at her….

It’s the first time I’m experiencing this, having not done something similar to any of my bosses before, I’m at loss at how to deal with this. HR has asked me to send in my report so they can follow it up, but I don’t just know if that will take care of the root cause of her actions today

