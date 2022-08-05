Heavily Pregnant Woman Spotted Smoking On The Road, Sparks Reactions (Photos)

A Heavily Pregnant Woman has drawn criticism to herself after being spotted smoking by the roadside.

Some of those present at the scene were heard expressing their disappointment with her smoking.

A Male Voice was heard Saying;

“See how she’s smoking non stop, and she didn’t even consider the baby inside her womb.”



Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cg4IGe5gkve/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=cfd59b6f-fb60-4cd6-b776-3d149ed3e97a&ig_mid=ADEDEEC7-F9EE-4C80-BBC3-D85A43A99689

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related