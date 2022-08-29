‘Help! Am I Wrong Asking My Wife To Talk To Her Mum?’

My wife recently put to bed our first child. While at the hospital, it’s been my wife’s godmother who travelled down from another state specifically to be with my wife. Infact, she came straight to the hospital and she has been the one sleeping there with her at night. While I stay with her by day. When am at the hospital to relieve her, she goes to our house to sleep.

My wife’s mom and my mom (both live few streets away from ours) do come to the hospital during the day … So fast forward to yesterday Sunday.

My mother-in-law told my wife she will come after church… Hours after church closed we still didn’t see her. Only for her to show up with a big traveling bag. And she knew quite well that my wife’s godmother put up at our house.

My house is a one bedroom apartment.

When she came, I asked my wife that now that her mom is here, how will all of us sleep in this house as my wife, our baby and the godmother will sleep in the room, while I stay in the sitting room. She became angry and said they will all stay in the room. But that if I don’t want her mom to stay in the house, she will just tell her to go away.

So I told her that the proper thing to do is tell her mom to wait till Wednesday when the godmother lives, then she can come. Besides her house is only few streets away. She can be coming during the day and go back home.

So this night now, the mom has bathed and has gone to stay in the room. The godmother who’s now feeling sleepy, had to stay in the living room as she can’t go to the room bc her mom is there. Me on the other hand, can’t sleep in the living room bc her godmother is in the sitting room…. So I sat at the veranda until 11pm. The cloth I had on was the one I wore since morning. I can’t go to the room to change as the mom is there. Neither the living room bc the other woman is there.

My wife later came to me outside and was annoyed that I dont welcome her mother in my house.

Do you think I’m wrong to have told my wife to tell her to wait till Wednesday before she comes?

NB: my mother inlaw and I, live like mother and son until she came yesterday Sunday.

