“I got married in 2021. Ever since day one, my hubby and I have sex twice a month. I have tried talking to him but he’ll say he isn’t feeling fine. If I try to seduce him he’ll remove my hand. I’ll have to wait till he feels like having sex which is twice a month.

We don’t have kids yet and we both work. I’m tired because I’m missing out on the fun of marriage. What can I do?”

What can she do house? How can she make her husband show more interest in sex?

