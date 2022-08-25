High BP At A Young Age: What Could Be The Cause?

Greetings to you all.

Since birth till date (I’m 31) I have never fallen sick to a point were a test is recommended, so I have never had a medical test all my life.

Sometimes when I feel feverish or down in anyway I usually buy malaria and typhoid medicines and that usually work for me.

But some time in 2018, (I was 27 then) I was informed by my uncle’s wife that she was going to do a free medical outreach in our village as her own way of helping people (she’s a nurse in U.S) and she told me she would like me to be present to help organize and sort out things to make the work easy for medical professionals she invited to do their work.

Majority of the people that turned up were oldies so we had loads of work to do bring in chairs for the overwhelming turn up…. people’s blood pressure and blood sugar were check and they also had eyes test and corrective lenses were given.

Now, after the whole exhausting exercise, my auntie as a fondly call her asked all of us that worked to also check our BP and blood sugar, which took turns and did as instructed.

My blood sugar was normal according to the nurse but my BP was something else, 105/156… she immediately called my auntie’s attention to it and she opted to check me herself using another equipment, she did and it came as 110/160….. she told me it’s really very high and considering my age shouldn’t be.

Prior to that event I have never felt anything awkward or unusual, I play football and do almost all exercises a young guy will want to do… it’s also pertinent to note that I do not smoke and even though i drink beer i dont exceed 2 bottle because i have “light brain” like they will always say.

She (“my auntie" asked the senior doctor present to exchange contacts with me so that at intervals of 1 or 2 weeks I will always go check my BP and see if it will reverse to normal…. I went to his private clinic twice and the results was always high so he, on the second occasion gave me a card of 10mg drugs…

I took the whole card as direct and came back to the clinic this time the result was 100/138, he now asked me to always check it at any pharmacy store near me and always have the aforementioned medicines available.

The doc. asked me not to be taking it daily anymore but only when it’s high (above 100/140), I have kept to this routine ever since…

Now my problem here is, in recent time I find myself feeling more week and dizzy and I dont even know how to describe the feelings

I become very worn out after 45 minutes football unlike me, I barely play now.

My auntie travelled back and seems to forgotten everything she promised, I call and no response and I hate pestering people.

I want a solution to this BP thing, I feel bad about it all the time and always ashamed to even mention it

I feel I’m gradually going downhill health wise….I need help and I need it urgently please…… I can’t take anything more than this

