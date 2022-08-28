Hilda Dokubo Runs For House Of Representatives Seat Under LP In Rivers

Actress Hilda Dokubo Contests For Federal House of Representatives Seat Under Labour Party (Photo)
Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo is a Labour Party candidate for the seat of Asalga/Akulga Federal Constituency in Rivers State’s 2023 Federal House of Representatives election, IGBERETV reports.
She participated in Peter Obi’s Two-Million-Man in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
See video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KEhgXoGarA
https://igberetvnews.com/1427076/actress-hilda-dokubo-contests-federal-house-representatives-seat-labour-party-photo/