Pics one ingredients.

The mixed spices is just a combo of uziza seeds, opei and crayfish.

Pics 2

Seasoned the meat for some mins with the spices. Then added the Pomo with enough water to cook very well.

I mashed the egusi with some onions to form a dough. I then cut the dough and put inside the boiling stock, add palm oil and covered to cook.

Pic 3

When the soup was done, I added the vegetable, stired for few secs and brought it down.

Served with eba.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related