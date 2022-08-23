How A Nairalander Makes Yummy Chin Chin (Photos, Video)

Chin chin a very tasty and delicious snack. This video gives a detailed step by step guide on how to make yummy delicious Nigerian Chin Chin at home even as a beginner.

We are still in the holiday season and the children need to be entertained, eating out often now is not the answer.

Chin Chin is not enjoyed only by Nigerians but by many across the globe. It’s a delicious snack you can’t get enough of. You too can try it and know for yourself.

Ingredients:

You can adjust your ingredients, this below gave me lots of Chin Chin

1 kilo of all purpose flour

200 grams of butter

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of sugar

1/2 Nutmeg

4 Eggs

200 grams of Evaporated milk

Vegetable oil

Note: Please change your oil after the 3rd batch frying to avoid the oil foaming.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMavU11zbtY

