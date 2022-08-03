The weirdest part of this ASUU strike is that it’s even affecting those of us that have already graduated, alot of people can’t process their transcripts and English proficiency letters, academic referees as well, everybody’s life is just somehow linked to this strike��
How ASUU Strike Is Affecting Graduates Too
