How Can I Quit A “Friends With Benefit” Relationship? – Ex Yahoo Boy

Hi everyone, after wasting 5 years of my life in benin doing Yahoo yahoo, gambling and wasting all the money i made on clubing, women, drugs and police case.. I came back to my parents house in Abuja to start a new legit life.

I’m 24 years old, a phone technician. When i came back to my parents house, i use the little money with me to open a phone repair shop in my area and some making little money. After couple of months working i meet this beautiful girl, who came to my shop to repair her phone. We got talking, exchange movies and contact and we became very close. She always come to my shop almost everyday and anytime she comes she will ask me of money (sometimes 1k or 2k) for something.. We would talk and watch movies together(she loves movies)..

Story short after about a month, i invited over to my house(parents house, but my room is not joined with the house) we were together and watching movies, well we had s*x. That’s how it started.

Well the thing is she always bill me 2k, 1k, 5k. And am trying to arrange my life with the little money I’m making from my phone repair business. I’m saving up to buy a laptop to learn programming. and this girl always bill me anytime she comes to my shop. and anytime she come over to my place we always have s*x.. I want to stop all this, we are not in any relationship, she told me she doesn’t have a boyfriend. I’m tired and i want to save up for my future. Im just confuse, How can i tell this girl i don’t want this kinda friendship/relationship?

Please help me move to fp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related