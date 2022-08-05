‘How Do I Explain To My Friend That 15-Year-Old Girls Are Children?’

We first met during service year. He was twenty-three at the time, and I assumed it was a one-off thing. He never showed interest in females older than fifteen years of age and was quick to approach them whenever the chance appeared. The three girlfriends he dated in two years were eighteen, eighteen and nineteen years old respectively. I saw nothing wrong there until he told me they were the ones who made moves to secure his interest. Left to him he’ll rather date girls below eighteen. We lost contact eventually.

Last year we crossed paths again. He has two children with a grown woman, though they didn’t marry. He has all the time to chase any woman he wants. Unfortunately, he’s back to chasing romantic friendships with fifteen year old girls. Them swear for this person?! His Facebook profile is littered with underaged female friends.

I’ve tried to explain to him that he will face prison time if caught in developed nations. He doesn’t care and says Naija is a different ballgame. How do I tell this almost fifty year old man that children are forbidden?

