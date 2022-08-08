‘How Do I Get Rid Of Keloid Scars?’ (Pictures)

Guys I had a bike accident that left me with visible keloid scars on my right arm (pictures below) how do I remove or flatten them and cost pls?

Edit : I also have some on my leg but it’s not visible so I’m not that bothered

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related