‘How Do I Get Rid Of Keloid Scars?’ (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Guys I had a bike accident that left me with visible keloid scars on my right arm (pictures below) how do I remove or flatten them and cost pls?

Edit : I also have some on my leg but it’s not visible so I’m not that bothered

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: