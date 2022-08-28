How I Discovered That My Boyfriend Impregnated My Mother — Lady (Photo, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hoj7xLSAG8

A lady has narrated how she discovered that her mother was pregnant with her boyfriend’s baby, IGBERETV reports.

@Julesv0923 who shared her story on TikTok, revealed that her mother opened up on her affair while she was on a trip to Mexico.

The lady in the video disclosed that she felt she was going to have a sibling but was shocked after being told that the man responsible for the pregnancy was her boyfriend at the time.



https://igberetvnews.com/1427132/discovered-boyfriend-impregnated-mother-lady-photo-video/

